Main streets are closing in Beaufort and Port Royal this month. Here's what's coming up.

Main streets are closing in Beaufort and Port Royal this month, but not for more road work.
Downtown Beaufort streets are closing Friday as part of an effort to pull more people downtown to spend money in shops and restaurants.
A budding organization of downtown business owners hopes the event draws visitors, but also locals who don't often frequent downtown.
"We wanted it to be a fun night for the downtown businesses and for the locals," said Mary Thibault, who with her husband Eric operates Thibault Gallery on Bay Street and helped organize monthly First Friday events several years ago. "... We have so many people who say 'Gosh, I haven't been downtown in so long."
Part of Bay Street, from Charles to Carteret, will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in a new twist for First Friday, a monthly event to highlight local businesses. Side streets will also be closed.
The event will include live music, local artists, vintage cars and games. Good Aura, a new women's clothing store on West Street, will celebrate its grand opening starting at 4 p.m.
The annual ArtWalk will coincide First Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and include live art demonstrations and the chance to meet local artists.
The city has recently looked for ways to create more energy and drive for shopping and dining downtown. Efforts included enlisting a team of planning and economic development consultants in January to begin crafting a plan for downtown.
Closing Bay Street was among the merchants' ideas. The street closure isn't planned as a monthly occurrence, for now.
"This is a good test, and we do look forward to doing it at least a couple times a year," said Linda Roper, the city director of downtown operations and community services.
Free parking with a shuttle service will be available at USC Beaufort on Carteret Street and Santa Elena History Center on Bay Street. The shuttle will pick up and drop off on either end of Bay Street.
A Lowcountry delicacy in Port Royal
In Port Royal, another street closure is planned for a festive cause.
Paris Avenue will shut down April 21 for the 15th annual Soft Shell Crab Festival.
Thousands are expected for the event, which will celebrate the Lowcountry seasonal delicacy and include live music from multiple bands. Food and craft vendors, a kids area and classic car club display are also part of the event.
The festival includes an annual crab race on Battery Creek with the chance for cash prizes. To enter, visit www.portroyalcrabrace.com.
No pets are allowed.
