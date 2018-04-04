Keep your eyes open for this stolen Beaufort Co. car - and the guy who allegedly took it

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on grand larceny charges and the car he allegedly stole, according to a Sheriff's Office news release Wednesday afternoon.
Sharwain Lamont Bobian Jr. allegedly stole a 2006 Infiniti with South Carolina license plates PAD582, according to the release.
The car was reportedly stolen Friday from Rawstrom Drive in Okatie, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Bobian is known to spend time in the Beaufort and Grays Hill areas, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5-foot-8 and 170 lbs.
Anyone with information can call Inv. LaVan at 843-255-3314, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
