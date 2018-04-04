Beaufort County man admitted to “roaches” in his car. That’s not what put him in jail

A 27-year-old St. Helena Island man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a deputy allegedly found him with a stolen gun and a single pink pill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Byron Moultrie is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and was released from Beaufort County Detention Center on $5,000 bond on Wednesday, according to online detention center and court records.
Moultrie, driving a Buick LeSabre, was pulled over near Seaside Road and Club Bridge Road on St. Helena around 2:30 p.m. because his windshield was broken and one of his brake lights was out, according to the report. The deputy smelled marijuana and Moultrie allegedly admitted to having some "roaches" in the car.
The deputy searched the car and found a black Kel-Tec P-11, 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen out of Beaufort and a black Glock 19, 9 mm pistol, according to the report. There were also three magazines for the Glock with 27 9 mm bullets and one magazine for the Kel-Tec with 6 9mm bullets.
The deputy also found a single pink pill that was initially believed to be ecstasy, but was taken to the Sheriff's Office lab for testing. By Wednesday afternoon, Moultrie did not face any drug charges in connection with the pill, according to online records.
