How a Beaufort granddad taught his grandson the secret of life and barbeque sauce

Arguments over the best type of barbecue sauce — mustard, light tomato, heavy tomato and vinegar — have been known to cause family reunions to go terribly wrong all over South Carolina. Vinegar sauce traces its roots back to the Spanish and Native American influences in South Carolina, and it’s also the sauce favored by Beaufort’s Tanner family. For them, it’s more of a question about what all goes into it.
Patriarch Herbert Tanner passed away two years ago after moving here to be closer to his son, Ronny, and several of his grand and great-grandchildren. Though he lived 96 years, they weren’t enough for him to perfect his homemade barbecue sauce. A tinkerer by nature and the volunteer fire chief for the Hemingway Fire Department for 72 years, Tanner was not content to let a recipe stand untouched.
Luckily, as sometimes happens in families, his grandson Ben, of Lady’s Island, inherited that penchant for not sitting still. As a boy, Ben spent hours at Herbert's side as he roasted a whole hog for the family’s Christmas dinner, either in Hemingway or Beaufort. During the long hours it took to cook on an open fire, Ben watched carefully for the different ingredients used — a little squeeze of lemon here, another shake of pepper there.
Not that Ben’s input held much sway.
“I’d fetch his ingredients and notice how much he used, but he wouldn’t allow me to take full rein,” said Ben.
No one, it seems, could fully rein in Herbert, either.
Still the first to jump into the fire engine and head out on a call well into his late 80’s, Ronny, would come up with an entire list of projects for Herbert to work on during week-long family visits only to find the chores complete after one full day.
Then there was the barbecue. There was always the barbecue for Herbert to cook for the entire fire department and any other hungry passerby, complete with that ever-changing sauce.
For his part, Ben has poured his energy into making the sauce consistent. In college, he started taking bits and pieces of the best of his grandfather’s various sauce incarnations and made his own unique, vinegar-based concoction.
“I’d play with all the spices for a while, but I didn’t want it to get too spicy,” he said. “You can always add heat, but you can’t take it away.”
Instead, he settled on his own unique, unchanging blend that became so associated with him that he was asked to join a local barbecue competition team. It was as a member of that group, over a year ago, that Ben first toyed with the idea of bottling his sauce. “I never thought I’d sell it, but I always had friends who’d say ‘hey, I need some more of that sauce.’”
Encouraged by a positive response to a social media post, Ben asked some of his local barbecue competitors and grocers and got in touch with a distributor.
Learning he would have to go through the regulatory hoops of DHEC and other agencies before his sauce could become Certified SC Grown, he was undeterred.
“I don’t give up easy,” he said.
Because of that, the sauce that began in a small kitchen in Hemingway and was refined largely in Beaufort will soon hit local shelves. It’s now produced in a commercial kitchen and called “Herbert T’s,” —a fitting tribute to the old fire chief who first taught his grandson the finer ingredients of barbecue decades ago.
“There’s probably no money in it, but I feel like it’s part of my grandfather’s legacy and I’m going to run with it,” said Ben.
For Herbert, the fun in making his sauce was probably as much in the process as it was in the finished product.
So what, besides pride, would he feel about his grandson’s sauce?
“He’d probably try to change something on it,” said Ben.
