This very good dog is partially responsible for an I-95 drug bust

A Yemassee Police Department drug-sniffing dog let her fellow officers know about several pounds of marijuana inside a car stopped on I-95 early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Luis A Ortiz, 34, of Providence, R.I., was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana after police found approximately 5 lbs. of pot inside a duffel bag in the car, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
A Buick Enclave was stopped by police at mile marker 37 on southbound I-95 around 2 a.m. for failing to stay in his lane, according to the release. Ortiz, the driver, told police he was just tired but he allegedly looked "overly nervous."
K9 Zika was brought in to sniff the outside of the car when Ortiz told officers they couldn't search inside, according to the release. Zika gave her human coworkers the signal and they found five plastic bags holding approximately 1 pound of marijuana each.
Ortiz was taken to Hampton County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
