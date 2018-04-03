Bands on the water? This Beaufort County venue could become a hub for live music

On the waters of Battery Creek in Port Royal, a former industrial dock is primed to take shape as an outdoor music venue.





The former terminal known as Dock 21 at the end of Paris Avenue will be the site of the inaugural Deep Water Festival on Sunday. The production will include multiple bands, including a bluegrass headliner, food trucks, beverages, games and the Masters golf tournament on multiple screens.

The event is being hosted in part by the developers of the Port of Port Royal, who hope music festivals will become a regular event at the former state port property set to be redeveloped into homes, restaurants, condos and a marina.

Organizers chose Sunday to launch the spring shindig to coincide with the kickoff to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head and spring break.

"People are coming to the Lowcountry," said Whit Suber, one of the property's developers.

The music festival could become an annual event even as the port is developed, Suber said. Developers are planning for the ability to host multiple music acts at a time, which would also allow for wedding parties and other large groups.

The town of Port Royal regularly shuts down part of Paris Avenue for events, including its Street Music series and the upcoming Soft Shell Crab Festival on April 21. Parking on Sunday will be available inside the gates of the port at the end of Paris Avenue.

"Port Royal has been known as much as anything for doing festivals and doing them well," Suber said. "We hope to continue that."

The festival Sunday is free and starts at 1 p.m. Headliner Big Sky Revival Band will be joined by Tom Hall and the Plowboys, the Boomtown Waifs and Little Brother.

Hall, a Columbia attorney, has been playing with the band for 16 years. and helped Suber organize the Port Royal festival. He recruited bands from a Mardis Gras festival and parade he helped found in Columbia.

Future Port Royal events could be bigger, Hall said. He wants to organize a parade that incorporates Port Royal's history.

"You should have heard our original plans," Hall said "We scaled it back a lot."





Hall described the Plowboys as "kind of a cajun bluegrass." Festival-goers will be treated to horns, drums, electric guitar, upright bass and mandolin.

If you can't make it Sunday, there are other chances this spring and summer to grab a folding chair and koozie and attend an outdoor music festival. in the Beaufort area

Here are some other upcoming events.

Rock out at the Beaufort drive-in

An inaugural all-day music festival next month at Highway 21 Drive-In will include the Atlanta rockers Drivin' N Cryin'. Local favorites Cranford Hollow, Myrtle Beach-based Bounty Hunters and country artist Pat Cooper will also perform.

The event is hosted by Beaufort Academy and starts at 1:30 p.m. on May 12. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the gate.





VIP tickets are $50 and available only online in advance.

Concert in the park

Country artist Granger Smith, whom you might know as his country boy alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., will croon to the Beaufort Water Festival crowd on July 14 in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Country singer John King and sister duo Walker County will also perform.

Tickets are $30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Children 5 and younger are free.