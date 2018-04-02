A handgun stolen in Beaufort was taken from a felon in Florida, police say

A gun stolen out of Beaufort was picked up by police officers in Florida Monday morning while they were responding to a domestic call.

A pair of officers with Boynton Beach Police Department found the black Sig Sauer P250 9mm near the front door of an apartment they were going in to help with a domestic situation, according to a Facebook post from the department shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

"There's another stolen gun off the streets of Boynton Beach thanks to the great work this morning of Officers Clayton Harris and Aaron Kromrey," the post reads. "James Finklea, 42, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, as well as simple battery and obstruction. He was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail."

Several local Floridians offering their thanks and congratulations were joined by Beaufort Police Department, which offered its own encouragement — and the next move — around 5 p.m.

Around the same time, Beaufort police shared the post with their own community, urging gun owners to act responsibly with their firearms.

"Help ensure your guns stay home where they belong, do the #9PMRoutine and remove guns from your vehicles and lock them up."