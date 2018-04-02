This man is suspected of shoplifting several items from the Shanklin Road Family Dollar store in Burton shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Beaufort News

Know this guy? He's suspected of stealing from a Beaufort County dollar store, cops say

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

April 02, 2018 02:44 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identity a man who allegedly stole several items from a Burton-area Family Dollar store, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspect shoplifted the items from the Shanklin Road store shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. No further description was available.

Anyone with information may call Deputy Sheriff Ireland at 843-255-3211, Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S076579.

