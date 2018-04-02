Know this guy? He's suspected of stealing from a Beaufort County dollar store, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identity a man who allegedly stole several items from a Burton-area Family Dollar store, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect shoplifted the items from the Shanklin Road store shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to the release.
The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. No further description was available.
Anyone with information may call Deputy Sheriff Ireland at 843-255-3211, Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S076579.
