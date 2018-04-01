14,000 eggs fell from the sky over Lady's Island on Saturday

It was raining eggs on Lady's Island on Saturday afternoon.

A helicopter dropped 14,000 eggs at Beaufort Academy for about 1,200 kids to pick up during the inaugural Great Helicopter Easter Egg Drop.

Isaiah Burch, pilot of the helicopter and owner of Hilton Head Helicopter Tours said that he has participated in many helicopter Easter egg drops, but he has never been part of one with this many eggs.

The event, which was free to the public, offered up games, food trucks, vendors and a bouncy house section (for a minimal additional fee of $5).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parents had to pre-register their kids for the event in order for them to be able to participate in the egg drop.

Initially, when registration opened in February there was 600 spots.

The school added another 600 spots almost immediately because the first set filled up in about three hours.

"This an event that is seen more in northern states," Lisa Gallagher, organizer of the event, said.

"I thought it would be a fun thing to do here, so I pitched it." said Gallagher. "People liked the idea and once the helicopter pilot jumped on board we really got moving."

Gallagher and Burch hope to make this event an annual one.

"If it gets much bigger I will need to bring a fleet of helicopters," Burch said.