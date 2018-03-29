He spread kindness as a downtown regular. Now Beaufort has lost a familiar face.

New baristas at the waterfront coffee shop in downtown Beaufort had to learn quickly the order of their most loyal customer.
Small hazelnut latte, whipped cream in a ceramic mug.
To Frank Axmann, the drink was known only as "the usual." And he requested it each night at about 8:15 p.m. after asking the staff at Common Ground Coffeehouse on Bay Street about their day.
Those who often encountered the well-known face in downtown Beaufort knew to expect a kind word.
"He was always real chipper, real friendly and always happy to be around," said Sam Bullard, who has worked the closing shift more than two years.
"We definitely had some people come in just to see him," added coworker Gabby Deleon. "Everybody knew him."
Axmann died on March 22 in Greenville. He was 81, having spent much of the past 50 years in Beaufort.
His funeral was Tuesday at Parish Church of St. Helena, where Axmann was a member and served as an acolyte.
"He loved Beaufort, the beach, sweet tea, TV game shows and talking with people," read his obituary.
After graduating from Clemson and teaching high school in the Upstate, Axmann came to Beaufort in 1965 to work for the county Department of Social Services. He stayed with the office more than 30 years as a case worker, supervisor and county director.
In Beaufort Axmann became familiar to those who frequented the regular stops.
He checked in at his Bay Street bank each morning, visited Common Ground each night and ate at Plums Restaurant next door each Saturday.
The Saturday tradition was one he shared with his wife, Ellen, and continued after her death 10 years ago.
At some point a few years ago, Axmann stopped having to pay for "the usual." He never changed his order or seat, except when the Beaufort Water Festival crowd spilled through the door in July.
"He hated Water Festival," said Stan Dobbs, who frequented Common Ground more than a decade before becoming an employee two years ago. "Someone was always sitting in his chair."
Axmann always let the staff know when he planned to be out of town. A former manager had Axmann's phone number and would call him if he didn't show up for a couple of days.
When he was in town, the routine didn't change.
After receiving his latte, he retired to the same highback chair in the corner. He'd finish about half of the drink, nap for half an hour, wake up 10 minutes before closing and quickly drain the rest of the mug, Dobbs said.
Then Axmann would return home to watch Jeopardy.
"See y'all tomorrow," he'd say.
Comments