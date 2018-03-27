Burglary reported at Beaufort County fire station while firefighters were sleeping

Someone reportedly stole electronics from inside a Burton Fire District station early Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.

A MacBook Pro, an iPad Air, a Samsung laptop and a thermal imaging camera were stolen from a second-floor office desk in the training room at the Pinewood station on Bay Pines Road, according to the report. The items went missing some time between 12:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

The electronics were all for training use only, fire district spokesman Lt. Dan Byrne said Tuesday afternoon. None of the equipment for emergency use was disturbed.

The assistant fire chief reported them stolen shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the report. There were no signs that someone had broken into the fire station, though there was a possibility that a nearby door with an outdoor staircase to the back of the building hadn't latched properly and could have been pushed open or blown open by the wind, according to the report.

The fire district is in the process of adding security cameras to all of its fire stations, Byrne said. Pinewood has not had its cameras installed yet.

"Obviously, this (burglary) is going to make that an even higher priority," he said. Byrne said it "alarming and disturbing," that someone was in the fire station while firefighters were sleeping.

Neither of the two firefighters who were at the station overnight heard or saw what happened, according to the report. All together, the electronics were valued at over $4,000.