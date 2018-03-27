Out late this weekend? There's a police checkpoint scheduled in Beaufort

The Beaufort Police Department has a safety checkpoint scheduled for drivers out late this weekend, according to a department news release.
The checkpoint will be set up at at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30, at North and Carteret streets, according to police. It will run until 12:30 a.m. Officers will be check for proper seatbelt use, driver's licenses and vehicle registrations.
Drivers should expect stopped or slowed traffic and drive carefully in case there are officers in the road, the release said.
