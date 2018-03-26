Beaufort County driver stopped in racing car, brought out his drugs in jail, cops say

A 27-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested early Sunday morning and was allegedly caught smuggling drugs into jail, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Shawn Battiste is charged with introduction of contraband into county jail, a felony, and driving under suspension, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was released late Sunday morning. Online Beaufort County court records did not show his case or corresponding bond information by Monday night.
Battiste was allegedly pulled over by a Sheriff's Office deputy on Horace Dawson Lane off Trask Parkway in the Lobeco area shortly before 1 a.m., according to the report. The car he was driving didn't match the information registered for the license plate and the vehicle came back registered to someone in Georgia.
The car had "racing slicks," or rear tires without tread and inside, the deputy found bottles of nitrous and propane tanks, also used for racing, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
Battiste was allegedly asked several times if he had any illegal substances on him and he told the deputy he didn't, according to the report. When he was changing into his uniform in a bathroom at the jail, he tossed a bag of marijuana he had been hiding in his pants into the toilet. An officer grabbed the bag before it was flushed down, according to the report.
Comments