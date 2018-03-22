'Police! Get down!' someone shouted before bullets flew in a Beaufort County house, report says

At least six shots were fired through the walls of a St. Helena Island house Tuesday night while three adults — one of them pregnant — and a toddler were inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victims on Dulamo Road reported two suspects came inside the house around 9:30 p.m., the report said. Someone shouted "Police, police! Get down!" before the gunfire erupted.
One of the victims told deputies he was inside a bedroom with his girlfriend and "cracked the door" to see what was happening . That man had "peppering" injuries from debris, but no other injuries were reported.
There were no suspects, according to the initial report.
Bullet holes were found in the interior walls of the house, some going through a bedroom and then into a bathroom, others landing in a kitchen area, according to the report.
Deputies found no signs of forced entry to the home, according to the report.
They did find six "steel cased casings" inside the house, described as "a popular chambering in AK platform rifles," according to the report. A fully loaded pistol was found on a table inside and a shotgun was lying out. The shotgun had been hit by gunfire and was not operable, the report said.
