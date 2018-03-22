This Fairfield Road Lady's Island home was significantly damaged after a fire that started with a candle early Thursday morning.
Beaufort News

Candles the culprit for overnight Beaufort County house fire

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

March 22, 2018 12:21 PM

A house on Lady's Island was mostly consumed by fire early Thursday morning after candles were left burning, according to the Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District.

The Fairfield Road home had no lights, spokesman Scott Harris said Thursday morning. Candles started the fire that engulfed about half of the 1,300 square-foot home in fire and the rest in smoke.

Neighbors called 911 and reported "heavy smoke and flames" around 1 a.m., Harris said. Firefighters were able to halt the spreading quickly, but the damage had already been done, he said.

The only person inside at the time got out without any injuries, Harris said. The American Red Cross is providing aid.

