Candles the culprit for overnight Beaufort County house fire

A house on Lady's Island was mostly consumed by fire early Thursday morning after candles were left burning, according to the Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District.
The Fairfield Road home had no lights, spokesman Scott Harris said Thursday morning. Candles started the fire that engulfed about half of the 1,300 square-foot home in fire and the rest in smoke.
Neighbors called 911 and reported "heavy smoke and flames" around 1 a.m., Harris said. Firefighters were able to halt the spreading quickly, but the damage had already been done, he said.
The only person inside at the time got out without any injuries, Harris said. The American Red Cross is providing aid.
Comments