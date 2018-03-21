It wasn’t until the cold, fierce wind swept through a parking lot two years ago that Sheila Green knew the pain in her abdomen was too uncomfortable to ignore any longer. When even moving air hurts, you know you have a problem.
The pain ended up being a hernia, which ended up requiring emergency surgery, which ended up resulting in a month off from work. For Green, a caregiver and nursery worker at the YMCA in Beaufort, missing work time meant missing the pieces of income that normally paid the electricity bill.
Green turned to the United Way of the Lowcountry’s Helpline for short-term monetary aid. As a United Way donor through her workplace campaign, Green had long been giving part of her paycheck up for others. Now, the willful donor had become the reluctant beneficiary.
“What you make happen for someone else, God can make happen for you,” said Green.
“I had been giving to United Way since 2013, but I had to go through the process like everyone else,” said Green.
That vetting process is sometimes rigorous but always necessary. Verifying the need and ensuring the money gets placed in the right hands takes time and effort, but it turns out that sometimes folks get a hand-up rather than a hand-out.
I should right stop here and say that I once worked for United Way. But my former connection with the organization doesn't make the work it does any less vital.
"Being thorough" is the process found in many local non-profits, but many local non-profits are also United Way agencies. The one-stop shop model thus benefits all the organizations under the United Way banner. It’s probably why donors like Green give in the first place - “making it happen” for others in the community. We all see the thermometers around town when we’re driving. In this case, the higher the temperature, the better off we all are.
But it’s people like Green who give a friendly, local face as an answer to the question, “why should I give?”
Though it’s been in Beaufort in some form since the 1950’s, more recently the organization has gone through lots of changes. That includes hiring a new executive director, moving office locations and changing monetary goals.
What remains, however, is the need in Beaufort the group helps fulfill. There are many who silently suffer from spousal abuse, lack food on a table and have a roof that is literally caving in on them. They get lost this time of year amid the blooming azaleas and dogwoods, and no one wants to think of anyone who works as still in need of anything. But if you count up all the people helped either directly by the United Way Helpline or through a partner agency that receives United Way funding, such as CAPA or Family Promise, it’s thousands of people right around us.
Sometimes, they’re even nursery workers who suffer unplanned medical and financial emergencies.
The goal of this year’s campaign is $2.53 million, and currently it's almost 94% of the way there. The most important numbers to remember, however, are that the campaign ends on March 31st and just about any amount given would help make that goal a reality.
As for Green, she’s back on her feet and has already written her check for this year’s campaign.
“I still feel like someone can get the help they need on account of my giving,” said Green.
She knows. She’s been on the other end of that equation.
But it shouldn’t take a strong wind for the rest of us to realize we can help as well as be helped.
