Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and it contractor are working to repaint the water tower on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort. Drew Martin

Beaufort News

Have you seen workers climbing this Beaufort water tower? Here's what they're doing

By Drew Martin

March 20, 2018 12:00 AM

That's not an alien spaceship that's landed along Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.

It's the same old water tower you've seen on your daily trek - only now it's covered with an Easter bonnet-like hat so it can be sandblasted and repainted.

The water tower, which can hold 1.54 million gallons, is one of ten elevated tanks in Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority's arsenal and serves customers north of the Broad River.

"In perfect weather, it (the re-painting) would be a 90-day process with containment measures," Al Legare, BJWSA's director of technical maintenance, wrote in an email.

The project started in January, so what slowed the work?

Wind and rain.

"If the wind gets above 15 mph, the curtains have to come down - and rain, of course, causes moisture problems," Legare said.

And once the curtain comes down, don't expect to be startled by a new color.

It will be the same as before, just newer - a comfortable ivory.

