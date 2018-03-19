One man shot, taken to hospital in Beaufort County shooting. Sheriff's Office on scene

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man wounded near Lemon Island on Monday morning, according to a Sheriff's Office news release around 11 a.m.
The man was found off Mudbar Road close to the Edgar C. Glenn Boat Ramp, which is beside the bridge on S.C. 170 onto Lemon Island, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday morning.
The man had at least one gunshot wound in the shoulder and was treated on scene by Beaufort County EMS before being taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 9:30 a.m., according to the release. No further information was immediately available about the man's condition.
Sheriff's Office investigators are on scene Monday morning working to determine whether a second person was involved in the shooting. There is not believed to be any public safety threat, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
This story will be updated.
Comments