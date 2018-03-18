A Beaufort County fight over chicken and a 'dead cat' involved a pair of scissors

A pair of friends got into an argument over "eating chicken" and a "dead cat" in Burton on Friday that escalated into a fight, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
No one was injured in the fight, which was in a small community off Broad River Boulevard near Donaldson Camp Road around 7 p.m., according to the report. The people involved did not elaborate to deputies on what the argument was about, but the victim, the suspect and a witness were all reportedly intoxicated.
Once the argument turned physical, the man involved told deputies his female friend "picked up a pair of scissors," and he called 911, according to the report. The witness tried to separate the two and said she was knocked down in the process.
No one wanted to pursue charges.
The suspect was arrested because she "continued to yell and use profanity near a public intersection," despite having been warned by deputies several times to stop, according to the report.
The 18-year-old Burton woman faces one misdemeanor count of public disorderly conduct, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was released on bond on Saturday afternoon.
