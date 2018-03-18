Want to see alligators? Here are 3 spots to safely see them

Alligators are a common sight in the Lowcountry, if you are near a body of fresh or brackish water you are very likely to see one.
That is why anytime you are around a body of water you should be cautious and aware, you never know if an alligator is near.
That said, there are several places in the Lowcountry where you can go and safely see an alligator.
- Jarvis Creek Park, Hilton Head Island - At the center of Jarvis Creek Park is a very large body of water and on warm, sunny days you can always find an alligator or three basking in the sun along the banks or floating in the water. There is a platform and dock that make viewing the alligators very easy and the entire body of water is surrounded by a walking trail so that you can easily get to any side of the pond.
Never miss a local story.
- Cypress Wetlands, Port Royal - The Cypress Wetlands has a boardwalk and several viewing platforms that make wildlife watching very easy and fun. On a pretty day, alligators in the wetlands like to float around and pull themselves up onto logs to get some sun.
- Donnelley Wildlife Management Area, Green Pond - You can't talk about gator watching without mentioning Donnelley WMA. On a bright sunny day, you could see dozens of alligators all at once, particularly if you go in the spring when the alligators are mating.
Comments