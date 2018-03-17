It might take longer to get where you're going in Beaufort Sunday. Here's why

It might take a bit longer to get where you're going in Beaufort Sunday according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Southbound lanes on Boundary Street (US 21 Business southbound) will be have lane closures between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday as road work and pipe repair is conducted, so long as weather permits, the release said.
The closures will take place in the median and left travel lanes between Parris Island Gateway and Neil Road, according to the release, which advises using caution when driving in the work zone.
