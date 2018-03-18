Beaufort home-schooled student takes the reigns in March for Our Lives event

There are more than 800 March for Our Lives events taking place worldwide on March 24, according to their event website.
The March for Our Lives event is a protest that began with the high schoolers who survived the shooting in Parkland, Fla. in February and according to their website, their mission is for "kids and families to take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority" so that gun violence in schools and communities will end.
There are two planned in Beaufort County, and the one in Beaufort is being organized by a 17-year-old home-schooled student.
Bridget Gallagher, of St. Helena, does not attend a public high school, but she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort because she doesn't want her peers to have to fear going to school.
Never miss a local story.
"Mass shootings have been such a big and influential part of growing up as a child in America," Gallagher said. "All of these huge mass shootings have had such an affect on this country, but the more we have the more desensitized we get to these mass shootings. I think that this march is a great way to keep this issue in front of the nation's eyes so they can't forget."
Even though she is home-schooled, she still studies with a tutor four days a week at the The Complete Student in Port Royal.
She also is very involved with the drama program at Beaufort High School, mostly working as a stage hand behind the scenes, which is a very different role than the one she has taken with the march.
"I don't want this to be about me," said Gallagher. "This is about the kids who survived the shooting in Parkland, I'm just hoping to bring their message to our community."
Gallagher is working with Indivisible Beaufort SC and the League of Women Voters in Beaufort to organize the event which will begin at 10 a.m. in the parking lot behind the old Lady's Island Theater next to Beaufort High School.
Because of her age, there were certain things that she needed help with, for example securing the proper permits from the City of Beaufort to be able to hold the march because you have to be 18 in order to do so.
Even though her age has required her to seek some help from adults while planning this event, Gallagher says that she is not too young to know or care about these issues.
"It's my generation's turn to step up and make a change because the some of the older generations have stopped trying," Gallagher said.
The marchers will make their way from the parking lot on Lady's Island, across the Richard V. Woods Bridge and will end at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park where there will be a rally.
The Democratic Club South of the Broad is also hosting a March for Our Lives event at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton.
Their rally will begin at 10 a.m. as well.
At the very least, Gallagher hopes that the march will bring about a conversation about common sense gun laws, even if it is just locally.
Comments