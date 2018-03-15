Initial autopsy results reveal cause of death in Lady's Island gyrocopter crash

The St. Helena Island pilot killed in a March 5 aircraft crash on Lady's Island on March 5 died of blunt force trauma, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Sam Dollenmeier, 69, of St. Helena Island died after the gyrocopter he was piloting crashed at the Beaufort County Airport. The autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on March 6.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen declined to elaborate, citing the on-going National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigations.

Dollenmeier was performing a series of practice landings at the airport on the morning of the crash. Witnesses reported seeing his gyrocopter turn upside down before it hit the ground, NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said the day after the crash.

No further information was available on the NTSB's investigation on Thursday, according to spokesman Eric Weiss. An initial report on the incident was expected to be released soon, he said.

The full investigation could take one or two years, according to the NTSB.