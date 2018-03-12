Makeup kits worth over $3,000 reported stolen in Beaufort

Over $3,000 worth of makeup supplies was reported stolen from a car in Beaufort shortly before noon on Friday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
Two Paul Mitchell makeup kits — one valued at $3,000 and a smaller one valued at $250 — were stolen from the back seat of an unlocked car at Bay South Apartments on Mossy Oaks Road, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Monday.
The kits went missing between approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. on Friday, Able said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the theft and the investigation is still underway.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
