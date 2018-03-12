Another business has broken ground near the Beaufort Lowe’s. Here’s what’s coming.

The latest project in a growing commercial area in Beaufort is good news for those looking to save on tires.
Discount Tire has broken ground on a new store at Robert Smalls Parkway and Burton Hill Road. The 7,600 square-foot building will include a sales display area fronting Robert Smalls, office space and and three service bays, plans show.
The Arizona-based company has more than 975 locations in 34 states, according to its website. The store sells numerous brands of tires and wheels and offers associated service, including installation, balance and rotation and repairing flat tires.
The business is the latest to build along Robert Smalls near Lowe’s. A Navy Federal Credit Union is nearing completion and a Taco Bell, KFC and Nissan dealership have all been recently built in front of the home improvement store.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
