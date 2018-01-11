Beaufort County deputies leave scene after suspicious package found on Lady’s Island deemed safe

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies have left the scene after a suspicious package reported outside a Lady’s Island home was deemed safe Thursday afternoon.
The package was reportedly spotted by a citizen around noon outside of an abandoned home on Mayfair Court off Sams Point Road, Capt. Bob Bromage. Deputies arrived to find a small package that looked like it might have been delivered by a mail carrying service. The box did not have any clear markings so an investigation began.
By 2 p.m., deputies had left the scene after an examination revealed the package had been addressed and mailed to a former resident of the home.
