Beaufort News

Beaufort County deputies leave scene after suspicious package found on Lady’s Island deemed safe

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 12:55 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies have left the scene after a suspicious package reported outside a Lady’s Island home was deemed safe Thursday afternoon.

The package was reportedly spotted by a citizen around noon outside of an abandoned home on Mayfair Court off Sams Point Road, Capt. Bob Bromage. Deputies arrived to find a small package that looked like it might have been delivered by a mail carrying service. The box did not have any clear markings so an investigation began.

By 2 p.m., deputies had left the scene after an examination revealed the package had been addressed and mailed to a former resident of the home.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

