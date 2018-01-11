A Beaufort woman is missing. Police are asking for your help to find her.

A 32-year-old Beaufort woman has reportedly been missing since Monday, according to Beaufort Police Department.
Kelly Mathis was last seen around 8 p.m. in the Jericho Woods neighborhood, according to police. She was officially reported missing around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police report.
Mathis was last seen wearing brown Ugg-style boots, blue jeans, a black sweater and a dark-colored hooded jacket, according to police.
Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 or the department’s tip line at 843-322-7938. Callers may also send the department a message on Facebook and callers may remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
