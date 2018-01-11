Kelly Mathis, 32, of Beaufort, was last seen on Jan. 8 before she was reported missing to Beaufort Police Department.
Kelly Mathis, 32, of Beaufort, was last seen on Jan. 8 before she was reported missing to Beaufort Police Department. Beaufort Police Department
Kelly Mathis, 32, of Beaufort, was last seen on Jan. 8 before she was reported missing to Beaufort Police Department. Beaufort Police Department

Beaufort News

A Beaufort woman is missing. Police are asking for your help to find her.

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 12:10 PM

A 32-year-old Beaufort woman has reportedly been missing since Monday, according to Beaufort Police Department.

Kelly Mathis was last seen around 8 p.m. in the Jericho Woods neighborhood, according to police. She was officially reported missing around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police report.

Mathis was last seen wearing brown Ugg-style boots, blue jeans, a black sweater and a dark-colored hooded jacket, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 or the department’s tip line at 843-322-7938. Callers may also send the department a message on Facebook and callers may remain anonymous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

    Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise.

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there
Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery
Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

View More Video