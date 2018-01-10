Port Royal woman who stole $15K from Penn Center faces 2 felonies in forgery case

A 46-year-old Port Royal woman was arrested on two felony charges on Tuesday, almost five years after the crimes she allegedly committed.
Ann Marie Long is accused of stealing and cashing her roommate’s checks and stealing other belongings while he was in the hospital in late 2012 and early 2013, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Paperwork with the allegedly forged signatures were found and submitted as evidence. Warrants were out for her arrest around that time.
On Tuesday, Long was brought to Beaufort County by the U.S. Department of Parole and Probation after her arrest in Broward County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office report. At the time, she was out on probation after she pled guilty in 2012 to two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more after she was accused of stealing $15,000 from the Penn Center on St. Helena Island.
Long faces two counts of forgery with a value under $10,000 and one count of probation and parole violation, online Beaufort County Detention Center records showed Wednesday. She was booked in the detention center around 7 a.m. Tuesday and released around 2 p.m. the same day. Online Beaufort County court records showed Long had bond set at $5,000 for each of the two forgery charges.
