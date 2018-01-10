Ann Marie Long
Ann Marie Long Beaufort County Detention Center
Ann Marie Long Beaufort County Detention Center

Beaufort News

Port Royal woman who stole $15K from Penn Center faces 2 felonies in forgery case

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 04:43 PM

A 46-year-old Port Royal woman was arrested on two felony charges on Tuesday, almost five years after the crimes she allegedly committed.

Ann Marie Long is accused of stealing and cashing her roommate’s checks and stealing other belongings while he was in the hospital in late 2012 and early 2013, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Paperwork with the allegedly forged signatures were found and submitted as evidence. Warrants were out for her arrest around that time.

LongAnnMarie
Ann Marie Long
Beaufort County Detention Center

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, Long was brought to Beaufort County by the U.S. Department of Parole and Probation after her arrest in Broward County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office report. At the time, she was out on probation after she pled guilty in 2012 to two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more after she was accused of stealing $15,000 from the Penn Center on St. Helena Island.

Long faces two counts of forgery with a value under $10,000 and one count of probation and parole violation, online Beaufort County Detention Center records showed Wednesday. She was booked in the detention center around 7 a.m. Tuesday and released around 2 p.m. the same day. Online Beaufort County court records showed Long had bond set at $5,000 for each of the two forgery charges.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

    There are thousands of men and women buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery, here are four of the most notable.

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery
Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

View More Video