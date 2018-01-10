Kayaker rescued near ‘Monkey Island’ after bogging down in pluff mud

A man was rescued late Monday night after he and his kayak had gotten stuck in pluff mud off Morgan Island — sometimes known as “Monkey Island” — near St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Shortly before midnight, the man was able to call 911 from Morgan Island and several agencies came out to look for him, according to the report. His green kayak was lost somewhere in the mud and water.
The man had apparently been stuck in pluff mud for some time, but was eventually able to free himself, suffering only a small cut during his ordeal, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue Skipper Clay Emminger said.
The boater was treated at the Eddings Point Boat Landing for his injury by Beaufort County EMS and released, Emminger said. A deputy drove the man back to his vehicle at the Lucy Creek Boat Landing, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
The Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Water Search and Rescue, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District, Beaufort County EMS and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources collaborated in the rescue efforts, Emminger said on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office report says the United States Coast Guard was also informed of the situation.
