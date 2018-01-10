Vandals trash home under construction on Trask Parkway in Lobeco

The inside of a Trask Parkway home under construction in the Lobeco area was vandalized overnight Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The vandals left an estimated $2,000 in damages and several holes in sheet rock walls of the home, according to the report. The back door was left unlocked overnight between approximately 5 p.m. Monday until about 10 a.m. Tuesday for construction workers and family members, the victim told deputies.
Several power tools and other equipment that had been left inside the house overnight was left untouched, according to the report. Also left behind was a set of shoe prints that didn’t match any of the workmen or the homeowner.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
