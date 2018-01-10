Stock image
Beaufort News

St. Helena love triangle results in a knife to the groin, thrown pot of grits

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 03:32 PM

A 54-year-old St. Helena Island man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a reported stabbing on Saxonville Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The suspect is accused of stabbing another man in the groin after throwing a pot of grits because the suspect believed the victim was sleeping with his girlfriend, according to the report. The victim was inside the home on the floor when deputies arrived around 5 a.m., but he told them he was alright. Beaufort County EMS responded to care for the victim, according to the report.

The suspect was charged with second degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, online Beaufort County Detention Center records showed on Wednesday. His bond was set at $20,000 and he remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

