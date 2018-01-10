Devante Major
Two months later, Seabrook man arrested, charged with attempted murder

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 01:45 PM

A 23-year-old Seabrook man wanted in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting on Delaney Circle was arrested Tuesday night, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records.

Devante Trevon Major is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, detention center records showed Wednesday morning. Major did not have a bond amount listed and information on the charges was not yet available in online Beaufort County court records Wednesday morning.

An adult male gunshot victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment after the shooting incident around 7:45 p.m. outside of a home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report at the time.

Approximately 20 people were at the scene near the wounded man when deputies arrived, but the identity and a description of the suspect were not immediately available.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

