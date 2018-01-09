Someone stole 3 pairs of Air Jordan shoes and left behind an iPad in Burton

Three pairs of Air Jordan shoes went missing from a vehicle in Burton on Sunday and an iPad was left behind, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The shoes — one purple pair of Air Jordan Retro 12 shoes, one black and gray pair of Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes and one black, white and red pair of Air Jordan Retro 11 shoes — were reported stolen on Sunday afternoon, according to the report. They had been in separate boxes in the back seat of a car parked in the driveway of a Burlington Land Road home off Joe Frazier Road.
In place of the shoes, the victim found a pink iPad inside the car that he believed was left behind by the thief because it didn’t belong to him or his wife, according to the report. Each pair of shoes was valued at about $190; $570 all together. The car was processed for DNA, and the iPad was collected as evidence.
The report did not say if the car had been locked, but the victim found a rear door, the trunk and the glove box open around 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report. The items were last seen around midnight earlier that day.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
