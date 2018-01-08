Burton Fire District Submitted photo
An SUV rolled over — and off the road — in the 9th Burton-area crash in 6 days

January 08, 2018 04:33 PM

The driver of a Ford Explorer walked away unharmed after the SUV rolled over onto the side of the road in Burton on Monday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The single-vehicle crash shortly after 9 a.m. happened at Goethe Hill Road and Castle Rock Road, according to the release. The roadway was blocked for about 30 minutes while the area was cleared.

The male driver got himself out of the vehicle, and firefighters arrived to find the Explorer on its left side in the snowy grass beside the road, according to the fire district. This was reportedly the ninth crash for Burton firefighters since Wednesday.

