One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

Take a stroll down North Street in downtown Beaufort with photographer Delayna Earley as the snow falls on Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm brought about 3.5 inches to Beaufort, according to the National Weather Service.
The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice.
Since snow is so rare in the Lowcountry, locals had to get creative on how to spend their snow day. From using golf carts to pull sleds to juggling snowballs, here's how they spent their first Southern snow day in eight years.
Hunting Island was transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland as snow and ice covered the popular Lowcountry state park. This drone video submitted by Wyatt Glass shows the light house and beach — all covered in snow.
As of 8 AM, traffic was still flowing across the bridges to Hilton head Island. A freezing rain was falling and roadways were getting slick. The Town of Hilton Head announced the Cross Island Parkway closed in both directions before 8:30 a.m.