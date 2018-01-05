More Videos

Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort 0:42

Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort

Pause
No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:34

A look inside the Charleston Museum

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:17

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

Overturned truck removed from 278 median 0:52

Overturned truck removed from 278 median

  • Snow Day at Beaufort’s Waterfront Park

    See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort.

See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com
See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Take a look at favorite spots in northern Beaufort County covered in snow

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 03:24 PM

On Wednesday, for the first time in about 8 years, it snowed in Beaufort County.

But it didn’t just snow — a wintry mix fell on the Lowcountry preceded the snow, glazing some of the county’s most iconic spots in ice.

Then the storm dropped 3.5 inches of snow in Beaufort, according to the National Weather Service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ridgeland received 6 inches and Summerville received more than 7 inches of snow.

It was comparable to the great Christmas snowstorm of 1989.

Once again, the Lowcountry was transformed into a wintery scene from a holiday greeting card.

There was snow on palmetto tree, on the beach and even enough snow to build snowmen.

And go sledding.

Or even snowboarding.

But what did our favorite spots look like covered in snow — instead of sand?

Take a look.

Hunting Island State Park

Related stories from The Island Packet

The shrimp docks on St. Helena

The Sands in Port Royal

Downtown Beaufort

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort 0:42

Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort

Pause
No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:34

A look inside the Charleston Museum

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:17

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

Overturned truck removed from 278 median 0:52

Overturned truck removed from 278 median

  • Snow Day at Beaufort’s Waterfront Park

    See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort.

Snow Day at Beaufort’s Waterfront Park

View More Video