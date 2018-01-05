Take a look at favorite spots in northern Beaufort County covered in snow

On Wednesday, for the first time in about 8 years, it snowed in Beaufort County.

But it didn’t just snow — a wintry mix fell on the Lowcountry preceded the snow, glazing some of the county’s most iconic spots in ice.

Then the storm dropped 3.5 inches of snow in Beaufort, according to the National Weather Service.

Ridgeland received 6 inches and Summerville received more than 7 inches of snow.

It was comparable to the great Christmas snowstorm of 1989.

Once again, the Lowcountry was transformed into a wintery scene from a holiday greeting card.

There was snow on palmetto tree, on the beach and even enough snow to build snowmen.

And go sledding.

Or even snowboarding.

But what did our favorite spots look like covered in snow — instead of sand?

Take a look.

Hunting Island State Park

The shrimp docks on St. Helena

The Sands in Port Royal

Downtown Beaufort