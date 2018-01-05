More Videos

    If you drive through Bluffton and use the Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton Police Department has closed a portion of the parkway to eastbound drivers Friday morning.

Beaufort News

How are the roads in Beaufort on Friday?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

January 05, 2018 08:10 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

As emergency officials warn of the threat of black ice after an overnight freeze, drivers are on the road in the Beaufort area Friday morning.

Cars are moving across the J.E. McTeer and Richard V. Woods Memorial bridges, traffic cameras show. Traffic was also moving freely on Boundary Street, Robert Smalls Parkway, Parris Island Gateway and Sea Island Parkway, cameras showed.

Bridges and roads are open Friday morning, with no additional closures overnight, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said. Emergency officials warn drivers to remain cautious of patches of ice, especially on lesser traveled side roads.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of an vehicle overturned in a ditch at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road on Friday morning. More information wasn’t immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

