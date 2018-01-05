How are the roads in Beaufort on Friday?

As emergency officials warn of the threat of black ice after an overnight freeze, drivers are on the road in the Beaufort area Friday morning.
Cars are moving across the J.E. McTeer and Richard V. Woods Memorial bridges, traffic cameras show. Traffic was also moving freely on Boundary Street, Robert Smalls Parkway, Parris Island Gateway and Sea Island Parkway, cameras showed.
Bridges and roads are open Friday morning, with no additional closures overnight, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said. Emergency officials warn drivers to remain cautious of patches of ice, especially on lesser traveled side roads.
Emergency personnel responded to a report of an vehicle overturned in a ditch at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road on Friday morning. More information wasn’t immediately available.
Never miss a local story.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments