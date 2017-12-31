Burton Fire District had a busy Saturday, starting with 4 crashes before 3 a.m.

The Burton Fire District was extremely busy early Saturday morning, as a flurry of traffic accidents hit between midnight and 3 a.m., according to a district release.
The first accident happened just past midnight Saturday at the intersection of Broad River Road and Rice Road, according to the release, when a vehicle struck a pole, causing minor damage to the pole and heavy damage to the vehicle. The driver was unharmed.
The second accident occurred roughly 30 minutes later at the intersection of Grober Hill Road and Castle Rock Road where a vehicle went into a ditch, the release said. The driver in that incident was also unharmed.
A third single vehicle accident happened on Midtown Drive in Port Royal, though the release did not give a time for it or list any particulars, save to say that the driver did not suffer any injuries.
Finally, at around 3 a.m., there was a roll over accident at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Ashton Point. Firefighters arrived to find a van on its side, the release states. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was able to walk away from the accident, which delayed traffic on Robert Smalls Parkway for about 30 minutes.
The Burton Fire District has responded to 355 emergency calls in 2017 according to the release, and responded to a total of seven on Saturday between midnight and 8 a.m.
