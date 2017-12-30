2 Massachusetts men pulled over in Yemassee with enough pot to be charged as dealers

Two Massachusetts men are behind bars following a drug related traffic stop in Yemassee Friday afternoon.
As the two were driving down Highway 17A on Friday the marijuana smell coming from their car was so potent that the Jasper County deputy in the car behind them could smell it, according to a Yemassee Police Department release.
The deputy reached out to Yemassee Police, the report says, and two Yemassee PD vehicles were put in position to stop the suspects.
Upon searching the car, police recovered 171 grams of marijuana as well as grinders with marijuana residue, several plastic Ziploc bags and 24 mini bottles of whiskey without a tax stamp, according to the report.
The driver of the car, Charles A. Sillari and his passenger, Brendan Moloney, were both taken into custody, the report says. Both suspects are 22-year-old residents of Medford, Massachusetts.
They are currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Hampton County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal transport of whiskey, the report states.
