Beaufort News

Drive responsibly ahead of the new year — especially around this Beaufort checkpoint

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 04:40 PM

The Beaufort Police Department will have a safety checkpoint for late-night drivers ahead of the new year, according to a police news release.

Officers will be at Carteret Street and North Street from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday through 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to the release. They’ll be checking for proper seat belt use, drivers’ licenses and vehicle registrations as part of the Highway Safety Grant.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area during the hours of the checkpoint and be on the lookout for stopped vehicles and officers in and around the roadway.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

