On Christmas, a wedding ring and more were stolen from this Lady’s Island home

A Lady’s Island couple returned to their home on Christmas Day to find a broken glass door and several items stolen from the house and garage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The couple and the husband’s mother were out of the Meridian Road house from about 2 p.m. until shortly after 4 p.m., according to the report. When they returned, they found that someone had entered through their back door and had stolen a gold wedding band, a 50-inch TV, an iPad, a leaf blower and a weed eater, the report said.
Deputies tried to collect DNA and fingerprints from a jewelry box in a bedroom and a gas can in the garage, the report said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments