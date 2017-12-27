Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

On Christmas, a wedding ring and more were stolen from this Lady’s Island home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 03:53 PM

A Lady’s Island couple returned to their home on Christmas Day to find a broken glass door and several items stolen from the house and garage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The couple and the husband’s mother were out of the Meridian Road house from about 2 p.m. until shortly after 4 p.m., according to the report. When they returned, they found that someone had entered through their back door and had stolen a gold wedding band, a 50-inch TV, an iPad, a leaf blower and a weed eater, the report said.

Deputies tried to collect DNA and fingerprints from a jewelry box in a bedroom and a gas can in the garage, the report said.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

    National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive.

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?
Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket
When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her 0:35

When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her

View More Video