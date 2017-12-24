Pedestrian seriously hurt, power lines knocked out in 2 Beaufort crashes Saturday night

Following three Saturday afternoon crashes that injured multiple people and killed one, the Burton Fire District had two additional collisions to deal with Saturday evening, according to a release.
Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Joe Frazier Road and Cherokee Farms Road, according to the release.
Burton firefighters found a seriously injured man lying on the ground unconscious and provided aid with the help of emergency medical technicians, who took the man to the hospital, the release said.
The intersection of Joe Frazier Road and Cherokee Farms Road was closed for about an hour while the injured man was attended to, debris was removed from the road, and the accident was investigated, the report said.
The first of the two accidents happened just after 6:30 p.m. when a single vehicle hit and and broke a utility pole on Burton Wells Road in Beaufort, the release said. Live wires were on the ground at the scene, and the road was closed for over an hour while the scene was secured. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision.
Burton Fire District has had an incredibly active holiday weekend according to their official Twitter account, responding to over 40 calls since Thursday.
The Burton Fire District has responded to over 40 emergency calls this holiday weekend starting Thursday. From assisting with the birth of a child to a fatal MVA, this has been a rollercoaster holiday thus far. @beaufortgazette @WTOC11 @WSAV @WTGSFOX28 @WJCLNews @IPBG_Joan pic.twitter.com/oxBdW2FFNe— BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) December 24, 2017
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
