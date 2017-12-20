At 68, he was killed in a Sheldon store. After 11 years, we still don’t know who did it

A 68-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Sheldon store in 2006 and the shooters were never identified, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Joseph Holmes died on Dec. 20, 2006, at Sheldon’s Convenience Store on Trask Parkway, according to the release. He suffered one gunshot wound that night, and he died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Two masked gunmen came into the store and fired several shots before running away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were never identified, and there are no suspects.
A witness told deputies he ran from where he was sitting with Holmes to the back of the store before the shots were fired, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After the gunmen left, he went back to check on Holmes and found he had been hurt.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments