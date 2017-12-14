Screenshot
Beaufort News

Try out this Lowcountry park right off I-95 — with an awesome new addition

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 14, 2017 06:08 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:36 PM

A Ridgeland park had a new attraction added on Thursday that’s all ready for locals and visitors to enjoy.

A pair of rock climbing walls were installed in the playground at Harold Turpin Park Thursday afternoon, according to a Town of Ridgeland Facebook post with a few accompanying photos.

The park, which lies between Park Lane and Smith Street on Logan Street, has tennis courts, a playground, a spray pool, grills and a picnic shelter.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

