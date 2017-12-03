A Burton child playing outside came in screaming after the neighbor’s dog came over

A Burton child was bitten by a dog Friday afternoon while she was playing in her own yard with other children, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The dog, a Labrador-German Shepherd mix, belongs to a neighboring property owner and was allegedly running loose near The Bay Mobile Home Park off Laurel Bay Road Friday afternoon, according to the report. The dog reportedly came into the yard where children were playing and bit one of the children.
The child had two small puncture wounds deemed a minor injury near her hip and was treated at the scene before going to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further treatment, according to the report. The dog’s owner told deputies the dog was up to date on all his rabies vaccinations.
The dog and the owner both live in Ridgeland but were checking on property Friday, according to the report. The owner alleged that the children antagonized the dog and that the dog always obeys him. Two other witnesses said the dog has run loose on more than one previous occasion, growling at people on their own property, according to the report.
No arrests were made.
