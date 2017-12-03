A knock on the door shortly before dawn. Then gunshots outside St. Helena Island home

A St. Helena Island woman reported hearing gunshots on Storyteller Road shortly after a 6 a.m. knock at the door, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman told deputies she recognized the man who knocked at the door but didn’t know his real name and hadn’t seen him in a long time, according to the report. She didn’t open the door and he left after a few minutes. That’s when she heard the gunshots.
One of the home’s windows was mentioned in the report, but several parts of the report were redacted from public view. Deputies took photographs of the “crime scene” and submitted them into evidence.
