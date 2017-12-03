Waterlogged kayak, all geared up, found abandoned in creek behind Habersham homes

A Habersham resident reported finding an abandoned kayak tied up beside a creek a little over half a mile into the wilderness behind a row of Mount Grace homes on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The light blue kayak held several pieces of clothing, a pair of boots, a bedroll and a hatchet, according to the report. It was resting in a creek and had been tied up to a large tree root. It looked like it had been there for a long time; everything was “completely waterlogged and filled with mold and mildew.”
The man who found it told the Sheriff’s Office that he first noticed it in October on one of his frequent trail runs through that area, according to the report.
None of the objects had any identifying information, according to the report. There were no signs of foul play and there are no active missing persons investigations that involve those waterways or a kayak. The hatchet was collected for safe keeping and the other items were left behind, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
