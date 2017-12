More Videos

1:07 Did you miss the Beaufort Christmas Parade? Watch this video to see what happened

0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

0:28 Port Royal man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning, this is where it happened

0:22 Crash on U.S. 21 near Trask Parkway

0:54 Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade

1:21 Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try

0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers

0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

1:16 Watch as convicted murderer confesses to beating Hampton man with pistol

1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire

1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar