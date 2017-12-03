Submitted photo
Burton firefighters rescued an injured woman from her car after a Beaufort crash

By Joan McDonough

December 03, 2017 03:58 PM

A woman was rescued from a vehicle after a crash on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort late Saturday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The woman sustained possibly serious injuries after firefighters freed her from her car after it collided with a pickup truck near Parris Island Gateway shortly before noon, according to the release.

Traffic was blocked for about an hour while the woman was rescued and the scene was cleared, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

