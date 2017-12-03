Ramoan Chester
‘Eratic’ Ridgeland man ran yelling out of home, broke in nextdoor and grabbed a knife

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 03, 2017 01:56 PM

A 41-year-old Ridgeland man allgedly ran out of a First Avenue apartment Saturday night after he kicked the door in at the home next door, according to a Ridgeland Police Department report.

Ramoan Chester faces charges of first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the report. He is being held in Jasper County Detention Center.

Chester allegedly “began acting erratically and shouting” as he ran out of a Baytree Apartments residence around 9 p.m., according to the report. He is accused of kicking in the door of a neighboring apartment and arming himself with a knife, which police say he tried to hide near a sofa.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

